Dolly Parton was honored Wednesday during the "Opry 100" music special.
March 20 (UPI) -- Country music star Dolly Parton was honored Wednesday during the Opry 100 music special.
Opry 100: A Live Celebration, an event marking the 100th anniversary of the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
Blake Shelton hosted the show, which featured performances by Post Malone, Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban and other artists.
Carly Pearce honored Parton, 79, by covering the singer's 1973 hit song "Jolene."
In June 2021, Parton had surprised Pearce onstage at the Opry and invited her to join the country music institution. Pearce called it a dream come true.
Later in the evening, Reba McEntire led a star-studded tribute to Parton, performing the singer's 1973 hit "I Will Always Love You."
"Dolly, everybody here at the Opry and around the world wants to send you our thoughts and prayers. And you gotta know, we will always love you," McEntire said.
Parton, whose husband of nearly 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean, died at age 82 on March 3, did not attend Opry 100 but appeared via a video message.
"Well, hello, I am Dolly Parton and I am a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, and I'm so sorry that I can't be there with everybody in person. But, of course, you know my heart is with you and my spirit is with you," she said.
Parton released "If You Hadn't Been There," a tribute song to Dean, on March 7 following his death.
Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children.