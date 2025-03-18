Trending
Music
March 18, 2025 / 2:32 PM

J-Hope shares 'Mona Lisa' music video teaser

By Jessica Inman
J-Hope is teasing his new single "Mona Lisa." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
J-Hope is teasing his new single "Mona Lisa." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop singer and rapper J-Hope is teasing new music.

The South Korean music artist released a clip Tuesday previewing his upcoming music video for "Mona Lisa," which drops Friday.

The clip shows the 31-year-old star sitting alone in an apparent museum. Six images of the same woman's face are tacked on the white wall behind him. A fan blows in the corner.

J-Hope rises and apparent paint or shaving cream is swiped across his face.

"Mona Lisa" is his second recent single after "Sweet Dreams" arrived March 7.

He recently performed that song with Miguel on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

J-Hope is a member of the boy band BTS, which also includes Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

