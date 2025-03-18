1 of 3 | J-Hope is teasing his new single "Mona Lisa." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop singer and rapper J-Hope is teasing new music. The South Korean music artist released a clip Tuesday previewing his upcoming music video for "Mona Lisa," which drops Friday. Advertisement

The clip shows the 31-year-old star sitting alone in an apparent museum. Six images of the same woman's face are tacked on the white wall behind him. A fan blows in the corner.

J-Hope rises and apparent paint or shaving cream is swiped across his face.

"Mona Lisa" is his second recent single after "Sweet Dreams" arrived March 7.

He recently performed that song with Miguel on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

J-Hope is a member of the boy band BTS, which also includes Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

