March 18, 2025 / 4:21 PM

Deputy ventures into canal to rescue two stranded dogs

By Ben Hooper

March 18 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's deputy donned rescue gear and swam out into a canal to save two frightened dogs.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a citizen called recently to report two dogs trapped in the Friant Kern Canal, near McKinley and Viau Avenue in the Sanger area.

"When the citizen attempted to rescue the dogs, they became frightened and swam away," the sheriff's office said on social media.

Deputies responded alongside a Fresno Humane Animal Services officer and they started attempting to coax the canines closer to dry land.

"Almost 45 minutes later, the dogs made their way to a small landing inside the canal, but were still unable to get out," the post said.

A deputy with search and rescue experience donned rescue gear and went out into the water. He was able to leash the dogs with ropes supplied by rescuers and members of the public and bring them both back to safety.

