March 16 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, shared a rare photo of the pop star with all four of his younger siblings this weekend.

The picture was captioned, "My crew," and featured Justin sitting on a couch with his smiling brothers and sisters: Bay, 6, Jaxon, 15, Jazmyn, 16 and Allie, 17.

Bieber turned 31 on March 1.

He and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August.