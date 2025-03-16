Advertisement
Music
March 16, 2025 / 11:37 AM

Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of pop star with younger siblings

By Karen Butler
Justin Bieber's father shared a sweet photo of the pop star with all of his siblings over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Justin Bieber's father shared a sweet photo of the pop star with all of his siblings over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, shared a rare photo of the pop star with all four of his younger siblings this weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement

The picture was captioned, "My crew," and featured Justin sitting on a couch with his smiling brothers and sisters: Bay, 6, Jaxon, 15, Jazmyn, 16 and Allie, 17.

Bieber turned 31 on March 1.

He and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber turns 30

Usher (L) and Justin Bieber arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. Later that year, Bieber's first album, "My World," would debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kanye West releases song featuring vocals by daughter North, rapper P. Diddy
Music // 37 minutes ago
Kanye West releases song featuring vocals by daughter North, rapper P. Diddy
March 16 (UPI) -- Kanye West has released a new song featuring vocals by his daughter North and imprisoned rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.
Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' tops U.S. album chart
March 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Will Smith announces first album in 20 years, track list
Music // 1 day ago
Will Smith announces first album in 20 years, track list
March 14 (UPI) -- Will Smith announced a new album, "Based on a True Story," Friday. The album, featuring five previously released singles, will be released March 28.
Marianne Faithfull EP 'Burning Moonlight' to have posthumous release
Music // 1 day ago
Marianne Faithfull EP 'Burning Moonlight' to have posthumous release
March 14 (UPI) -- The late singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is set to have a posthumous EP release April 12.
'Iron Maiden' documentary is in the works
Music // 1 day ago
'Iron Maiden' documentary is in the works
March 14 (UPI) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be the subject of a documentary arriving in the fall.
Le Sserafim releases 'Hot' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim releases 'Hot' EP, music video
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim released "Hot," their latest EP, on Friday, along with an accompanying music video for the title track.
Chappell Roan goes country in new song 'The Giver'
Music // 2 days ago
Chappell Roan goes country in new song 'The Giver'
March 14 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning artist Chappell Roan released "The Giver," a new song that sees the pop singer making her first foray into the country genre.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco revisit first date in 'Sunset Blvd'
Music // 2 days ago
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco revisit first date in 'Sunset Blvd'
March 14 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a single and music video for "Sunset Blvd," a new song with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
Lizzo is 'Still Bad' in new single, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Lizzo is 'Still Bad' in new single, music video
March 14 (UPI) -- Lizzo dropped her new single, "Still Bad," and an accompanying music video Friday.
Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album, short film March 28
Music // 3 days ago
Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album, short film March 28
March 12 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Ariana Grande is teasing "Brighter Days Ahead," a short film that will arrive March 28 alongside the deluxe version of "Eternal Sunshine."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' tops U.S. album chart
Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' tops U.S. album chart
No MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for 2nd year
No MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for 2nd year
'Dark Winds' Season 3 premiere draws 2.2 million viewers
'Dark Winds' Season 3 premiere draws 2.2 million viewers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement