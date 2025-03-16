March 16 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, shared a rare photo of the pop star with all four of his younger siblings this weekend.
The picture was captioned, "My crew," and featured Justin sitting on a couch with his smiling brothers and sisters: Bay, 6, Jaxon, 15, Jazmyn, 16 and Allie, 17.
Bieber turned 31 on March 1.
He and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August.
Pop superstar Justin Bieber turns 30
Read More
- Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
- 'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
- Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
- Spencer MacPherson: 'School Spirits,' 'Way Home' characters overlap in a good way