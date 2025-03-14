Marianne Faithfull EP 'Burning Moonlight' to have posthumous release

1 of 3 | Marianne Faithfull performs in concert at the Centre for the Performing Arts in 2007. A posthumous EP is set for an April release. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The late singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is set to have a posthumous EP release April 12. The news arrived as Universal Music Group released her song "Burning Moonlight" on YouTube. Advertisement

"I'm walking in fire, I'm burning moonlight," her voice sings. "Burning moonlight to survive."

She was 78 when she died January 30.

"We are honored to announce Burning Moonlight, a new four track EP by Marianne featuring songs she worked on in the year before her passing," a post on her Instagram account reads.

"Recorded to commemorate Marianne's 60th anniversary in music... the EP was inspired by her two debut albums from 1965," the post continues. "Mixing her pop roots with her folk influences these four last songs bring Marianne's career full circle and reflect a lifetime of musical creativity."

One fan described the song "Burning Moonlight" as "absolutely stunning."

"I cried the second I heard her sing the first note," the fan wrote.

