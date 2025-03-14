Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 14, 2025 / 3:42 PM

Marianne Faithfull EP 'Burning Moonlight' to have posthumous release

By Jessica Inman
Marianne Faithfull performs in concert at the Centre for the Performing Arts in 2007. A posthumous EP is set for an April release. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
1 of 3 | Marianne Faithfull performs in concert at the Centre for the Performing Arts in 2007. A posthumous EP is set for an April release. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The late singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is set to have a posthumous EP release April 12.

The news arrived as Universal Music Group released her song "Burning Moonlight" on YouTube.

Advertisement

"I'm walking in fire, I'm burning moonlight," her voice sings. "Burning moonlight to survive."

She was 78 when she died January 30.

"We are honored to announce Burning Moonlight, a new four track EP by Marianne featuring songs she worked on in the year before her passing," a post on her Instagram account reads.

"Recorded to commemorate Marianne's 60th anniversary in music... the EP was inspired by her two debut albums from 1965," the post continues. "Mixing her pop roots with her folk influences these four last songs bring Marianne's career full circle and reflect a lifetime of musical creativity."

One fan described the song "Burning Moonlight" as "absolutely stunning."

Advertisement

"I cried the second I heard her sing the first note," the fan wrote.

Notable deaths of 2025

Angie Stone
Famed R&B singer Angie Stone poses for pictures at the Premiere of "Standing in the Shadows of Motown" at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, in New York City on November 7, 2002. Stone, who was a part of trio The Sequence and was known for songs such as "No More Rain," "More Than a Woman," "U-Haul" and "Wish I Didn't Miss You," died at the age of 63 after being involved in a sprinter van crash on March 1. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Iron Maiden' documentary is in the works
Music // 1 hour ago
'Iron Maiden' documentary is in the works
March 14 (UPI) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be the subject of a documentary arriving in the fall.
Le Sserafim releases 'Hot' EP, music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Le Sserafim releases 'Hot' EP, music video
March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim released "Hot," their latest EP, on Friday, along with an accompanying music video for the title track.
Chappell Roan goes country in new song 'The Giver'
Music // 5 hours ago
Chappell Roan goes country in new song 'The Giver'
March 14 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning artist Chappell Roan released "The Giver," a new song that sees the pop singer making her first foray into the country genre.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco revisit first date in 'Sunset Blvd'
Music // 5 hours ago
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco revisit first date in 'Sunset Blvd'
March 14 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a single and music video for "Sunset Blvd," a new song with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
Lizzo is 'Still Bad' in new single, music video
Music // 6 hours ago
Lizzo is 'Still Bad' in new single, music video
March 14 (UPI) -- Lizzo dropped her new single, "Still Bad," and an accompanying music video Friday.
Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album, short film March 28
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album, short film March 28
March 12 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Ariana Grande is teasing "Brighter Days Ahead," a short film that will arrive March 28 alongside the deluxe version of "Eternal Sunshine."
Lucy Dacus drops lyric video for new song 'Talk'
Music // 2 days ago
Lucy Dacus drops lyric video for new song 'Talk'
March 12 (UPI) -- Singer Lucy Dacus released an official lyric video for "Talk," the fourth song to be unveiled from her upcoming album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Doechii to perform at March Madness festival
Music // 2 days ago
Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Doechii to perform at March Madness festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Doechii are among the music artists taking the stage at San Antonio's March Madness Music Festival in April.
Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend
Music // 2 days ago
Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend
March 12 (UPI) -- Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in Liverpool, England, will be headlined by artists including Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae and Jorja Smith, the BBC announced.
'John & Yoko' trailer explores famous couple's relationship
Music // 2 days ago
'John & Yoko' trailer explores famous couple's relationship
March 12 (UPI) -- An upcoming documentary, "One to One: John & Yoko," seeks to illuminate an 18-month span of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life together in Greenwich Village.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big screen adventure
Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big screen adventure
Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
'BMF' Season 4 gets teaser, June premiere date
'BMF' Season 4 gets teaser, June premiere date
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Keira Knightley 'Pride & Prejudice' returns to theaters in April
Keira Knightley 'Pride & Prejudice' returns to theaters in April
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement