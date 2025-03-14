Trending
March 14, 2025 / 2:42 PM

'Iron Maiden' documentary is in the works

By Jessica Inman

March 14 (UPI) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be the subject of a documentary arriving in the fall.

The film, which has not yet been named, is described as "an emotive journey through Iron Maiden's 50 year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers," according to the band's website.

The documentary is set to include commentary from the actor Javier Bardem, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, who died in 2024, will also be included in the film.

"We're proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world," said Iron Maiden's manager in a statement. "We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers."

"We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain's biggest musical exports since our first records released 45 years ago," he continued.

The band is set to embark on its Run for Your Lives tour in May.

