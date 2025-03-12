Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album, short film March 28

1 of 5 | Ariana Grande will release a short film to correspond with the deluxe version of her album "Eternal Sunshine" on March 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Ariana Grande is teasing Brighter Days Ahead, a short film that will arrive March 28 alongside the deluxe version of her album Eternal Sunshine. Grande, 31, released her most recent album in March of 2024.

Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead will include six new songs.

The singer, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Wicked, announced the deluxe album just after the original's one-year anniversary, and the teaser for short film arrived Wednesday.

The preview begins with a voice saying, "Welcome back, Peaches," and then shows a marble rolling in a machine of some kind.



Christian Breslauer worked with the singer on the upcoming video.

