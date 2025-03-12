Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 12, 2025 / 3:46 PM

Ariana Grande to release 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album, short film March 28

By Jessica Inman
Ariana Grande will release a short film to correspond with the deluxe version of her album "Eternal Sunshine" on March 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Ariana Grande will release a short film to correspond with the deluxe version of her album "Eternal Sunshine" on March 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Ariana Grande is teasing Brighter Days Ahead, a short film that will arrive March 28 alongside the deluxe version of her album Eternal Sunshine.

Grande, 31, released her most recent album in March of 2024.

Advertisement

Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead will include six new songs.

The singer, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Wicked, announced the deluxe album just after the original's one-year anniversary, and the teaser for short film arrived Wednesday.

The preview begins with a voice saying, "Welcome back, Peaches," and then shows a marble rolling in a machine of some kind.

Advertisement

Christian Breslauer worked with the singer on the upcoming video.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lucy Dacus drops lyric video for new song 'Talk'
Music // 3 hours ago
Lucy Dacus drops lyric video for new song 'Talk'
March 12 (UPI) -- Singer Lucy Dacus released an official lyric video for "Talk," the fourth song to be unveiled from her upcoming album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Doechii to perform at March Madness festival
Music // 4 hours ago
Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Doechii to perform at March Madness festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Doechii are among the music artists taking the stage at San Antonio's March Madness Music Festival in April.
Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend
Music // 5 hours ago
Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend
March 12 (UPI) -- Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in Liverpool, England, will be headlined by artists including Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae and Jorja Smith, the BBC announced.
'John & Yoko' trailer explores famous couple's relationship
Music // 5 hours ago
'John & Yoko' trailer explores famous couple's relationship
March 12 (UPI) -- An upcoming documentary, "One to One: John & Yoko," seeks to illuminate an 18-month span of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life together in Greenwich Village.
South Korean singer Wheesung dies at 43
Music // 1 day ago
South Korean singer Wheesung dies at 43
March 11 (UPI) -- Wheesung, the South Korean singer who skyrocketed to fame with the 2002 song "Can't You," was found dead on Monday, his agency confirmed. He was 43.
J-Hope performs, discusses 'Sweet Dreams' on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope performs, discusses 'Sweet Dreams' on 'Tonight'
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop singer and rapper J-Hope performed his new single "Sweet Dreams" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
Music // 2 days ago
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
March 10 (UPI) -- Country music legend Wynonna Judd announced Monday that she will be hitting the road again to celebrate her four-decade career with a greatest hits tour.
Blackpink's Jennie says working with Doechii was 'so much fun'
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Jennie says working with Doechii was 'so much fun'
March 10 (UPI) -- Jennie Kim, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, said in a recent interview that it was "so much fun" to team up with American rapper Doechii on new music for her first 15-track solo album.
Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year
Music // 2 days ago
Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year
March 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Doechii was named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year on Monday.
Tate McRae's 'So Close to What' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Tate McRae's 'So Close to What' tops U.S. album chart
March 8 (UPI) -- Tate McRae's "So Close to What" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jon Provost, Aaron Eckhart
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jon Provost, Aaron Eckhart
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement