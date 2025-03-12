Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 12, 2025 / 12:51 PM

Lucy Dacus drops lyric video for new song 'Talk'

By Ben Hooper

March 12 (UPI) -- Singer Lucy Dacus released an official lyric video for "Talk," the fourth song to be unveiled from her upcoming album, Forever is a Feeling.

The video, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, finds Dacus lamenting the loss of communication in a relationship.

Advertisement

"Why can't we talk anymore?" she sings. "We used to talk for hours."

"Talk" is the fourth song to be released from Forever is a Feeling, Dacus' upcoming fourth solo studio album. She previously released the songs "Ankles," "Limerence" and "Best Guess."

Dacus, who was rated the 213th-greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone in October 2023, won three Grammy awards in 2024 as part of boygenius, an indie supergroup she formed with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Forever is a Feeling is due out March 28.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Doechii to perform at March Madness festival
Music // 1 hour ago
Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Doechii to perform at March Madness festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Doechii are among the music artists taking the stage at San Antonio's March Madness Music Festival in April.
Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend
Music // 1 hour ago
Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend
March 12 (UPI) -- Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in Liverpool, England, will be headlined by artists including Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae and Jorja Smith, the BBC announced.
'John & Yoko' trailer explores famous couple's relationship
Music // 2 hours ago
'John & Yoko' trailer explores famous couple's relationship
March 12 (UPI) -- An upcoming documentary, "One to One: John & Yoko," seeks to illuminate an 18-month span of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life together in Greenwich Village.
South Korean singer Wheesung dies at 43
Music // 1 day ago
South Korean singer Wheesung dies at 43
March 11 (UPI) -- Wheesung, the South Korean singer who skyrocketed to fame with the 2002 song "Can't You," was found dead on Monday, his agency confirmed. He was 43.
J-Hope performs, discusses 'Sweet Dreams' on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope performs, discusses 'Sweet Dreams' on 'Tonight'
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop singer and rapper J-Hope performed his new single "Sweet Dreams" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
Music // 1 day ago
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
March 10 (UPI) -- Country music legend Wynonna Judd announced Monday that she will be hitting the road again to celebrate her four-decade career with a greatest hits tour.
Blackpink's Jennie says working with Doechii was 'so much fun'
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Jennie says working with Doechii was 'so much fun'
March 10 (UPI) -- Jennie Kim, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, said in a recent interview that it was "so much fun" to team up with American rapper Doechii on new music for her first 15-track solo album.
Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year
Music // 2 days ago
Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year
March 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Doechii was named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year on Monday.
Tate McRae's 'So Close to What' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Tate McRae's 'So Close to What' tops U.S. album chart
March 8 (UPI) -- Tate McRae's "So Close to What" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dolly Parton releases tribute song after husband's death
Music // 5 days ago
Dolly Parton releases tribute song after husband's death
March 7 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released "If You Hadn't Been There," a song dedicated to her late husband Carl Thomas Dean, who died Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jon Provost, Aaron Eckhart
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jon Provost, Aaron Eckhart
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement