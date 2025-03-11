1 of 3 | J-Hope performed "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel on Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope performed his new single "Sweet Dreams" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday. The K-pop star and member of BTS, 31, took to the stage alongside Miguel, 39, as clouds billowed on the screen behind them. A fog machine made it appear as if the duo were singing in the sky. Advertisement

"You light up my life, you're like a diamond," J-Hope sings. "Shinin', shinin', shinin."

J-Hope also snuck onto the stage while Fallon was giving his monologue.

"He can do it all. He can sing, he can dance," Fallon says, referring to the music artist. "I wish I could dance even a tenth as good as he can."

Fallon does dance, however, and when J-Hope appears on the stage behind him, the audience cheers wildly.

"You love my dancing," Fallon says. "I didn't realize that."

Advertisement

During an interview on the show, J-Hope shared about what went into his newest single.

"Miguel is an artist I've respected very much since I was a kid. I've always wanted to meet and work with him," J-Hope told Fallon before the performance.

When Fallon asked about what inspired him to create the song, J-Hope mentioned love, but then then a fan yelled "ARMY," which is the name for the BTS fanbase.

"That's right, that's right," he concedes. "ARMY.... My constant gratitude for ARMY led to a sweet track like this one."

He released the music video for his new track Friday, and is slated to perform in Brooklyn Thursday as he continues his Hope on the Stage tour.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances