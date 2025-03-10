Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour

1 of 3 | Wynonna Judd announced Monday that she will be hitting the road again to celebrate her four-decade career with a greatest hits tour. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Country music legend Wynonna Judd announced Monday that she will be hitting the road again to celebrate her four-decade career with a greatest hits tour. "Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour" is scheduled to begin at the Sweetland Amphitheater in LaGrange, Ga., on June 13 and will run through September. Advertisement

"I continue to marvel at the fact that I still get to do what I love, after all these years. I feel incredibly blessed to have experienced so many chapters of my career, which is constantly evolving," Judd said in a statement.

"I've been pouring my heart into new music, and I cannot wait to share it with you! And right now, it's time to celebrate my musical journey, and honor the songs that shaped who I am."

Since emerging in the 1980s as half of the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds with her late mother, Naomi Judd, Wynonna has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. She has also earned five Grammy awards and secured 19 number-one hits, including "No One Else on Earth" and "I Saw the Light."

Judd, known for her powerhouse vocals, will perform hits from her catalog on the tour. A news release indicated that the set list will include The Judds-era hits like "Mama He's Crazy."

The tour includes performances in the Carolinas, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington. It will also hit the cities of Saskatoon, Calgary and Fort St. John in Canada.

General tickets go on sale on Friday.

The tour announcement comes just days after Lifetime announced plans to air a four-part docuseries about the Judd family, including Wynonna's actress sister Ashley Judd. The Judd Family: Truth Be Told is set to premiere May 10-11 over Mother's Day weekend.