Music
March 10, 2025 / 8:30 AM

Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year

By Karen Butler
Doechii was named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Doechii was named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Doechii was named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year on Monday.

She will be presented with the honor at a ceremony March 29 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

Laverne Cox will host the event, which is to stream live on Vizio WatchFree+ at 10 p.m. EDT.

Other artists who will be honored during the gala include aespa (Group of the Year); Ángela Aguilar (Breakthrough Award); Erykah Badu (Icon Award); GloRilla (Powerhouse Award); Gracie Abrams (Songwriter of the Year); JENNIE (Global Force Award); Megan Moroney (Rulebreaker Award); Meghan Trainor (Hitmaker Award); Muni Long (Rising Star Award) and Tyla (Impact Award).

