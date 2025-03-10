Trending
Music
March 10, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Blackpink's Jennie says working with Doechii was 'so much fun'

By Adam Schrader
Jennie discussed working with Doechii on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jennie discussed working with Doechii on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 10 (UPI) -- Jennie Kim, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, says it was "so much fun" to team up with American rapper Doechii on new music for her first 15-track solo album.

The 29-year-old South Korean singer, who goes by the mononym Jennie, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her debut album, Ruby, which was released Friday.

The Grammy-winning Doechii, born Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, appears on the song "ExtraL," which was released as the album's third single Feb. 21, ahead of the album's March 7 release.

"She is amazing. She is the sweetest, nicest, the most talented, and so much fun working with her. We would add on different details from what we both wanted, and we wanted to share and make sure we felt good about it with each other," Jennie said of Doechii.

The collaboration between Jennie and Doechii had been anticipated since they were pictured together backstage at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in November 2024, Fader reported.

Jennie later said she "manifested" the collaboration.

"It was an amazing experience," Jennie said on the Jennifer Hudson Show. "I love you Doechii."

Jennie also released an accompanying music video for the song, directed by Cole Bennett, showcasing both of the artists.

The collaboration with Doechii is one of several notable features on Ruby, alongside other high-profile artists including Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, FKJ, and Dominic Fike.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz
Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
