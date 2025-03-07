Trending
March 7, 2025 / 9:02 AM

Lady Gaga releases 'Mayhem,' first solo album in 5 years

By Jessica Inman
Lady Gaga arrives for the Grammy Awards in February. The pop singer released the album "Mayhem" on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Lady Gaga arrives for the Grammy Awards in February. The pop singer released the album "Mayhem" on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga released Mayhem, her first solo album in five years, Friday.

"It's my favorite record in a long time," Lady Gaga told Zane Lowe in an interview this week. "I feel like it has some teeth."

Mayhem features 14 songs, including her previously released collaboration with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile."

The singer and actress, 38, had released her single, "Disease," and an accompanying music video in October, and she dropped "Abracadabra" alongside a music video, in February.

Gaga visited Brazil for a "Mayhem on the Beach" show on Monday.

Mayhem also includes "Garden of Eden," "Perfect Celebrity," "Vanish Into You," "Zombieboy," "LoveDrug," "How Bad Do U Want Me," "Don't Call Tonight," "Shadow Of A Man," "The Beast" and "Blade of Grass."

She also collaborated with Gesaffelstein for "Killah."

On YouTube, Gaga released official audio videos for each track that feature distorted images of the singer.

Her Instagram post announcing Mayhem generated some 580,000 likes and more than 18,000 comments.

"You literally made a perfect album," wrote one fan.

Gaga released Chromatica in 2020. As an actress, she has recently starred in the film Joker: Folie a Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

