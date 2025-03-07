1 of 3 | J-Hope, pictured with BTS, released a single and music video for his song "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- BTS member J-Hope is back with new music. The K-pop singer and rapper, 31, released his collaboration with Miguel, "Sweet Dreams," and an accompanying music video, Friday. Advertisement

The video begins with an overhead shot of the South Korean singer sleeping in bed, and when he opens his eyes, the image cuts to a house floating in the sky.

Everything in the home begins sliding around and falling as the house continues its journey through the clouds.

J-Hope is in the midst of his Hope on the Stage tour, and is slated to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

His first solo album dropped in 2022.

