March 7, 2025 / 10:56 AM

J-Hope releases 'Sweet Dreams' single, music video

By Jessica Inman
J-Hope, pictured with BTS, released a single and music video for his song "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | J-Hope, pictured with BTS, released a single and music video for his song "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- BTS member J-Hope is back with new music.

The K-pop singer and rapper, 31, released his collaboration with Miguel, "Sweet Dreams," and an accompanying music video, Friday.

The video begins with an overhead shot of the South Korean singer sleeping in bed, and when he opens his eyes, the image cuts to a house floating in the sky.

Everything in the home begins sliding around and falling as the house continues its journey through the clouds.

J-Hope is in the midst of his Hope on the Stage tour, and is slated to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

His first solo album dropped in 2022.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Julia Michaels, Maren Morris perform 'Scissors' on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 hour ago
Julia Michaels, Maren Morris perform 'Scissors' on 'Tonight'
March 7 (UPI) -- Singers Julia Michaels and Maren Morris took to the "Tonight Show" stage to sing their song "Scissors" on Thursday.
Jennie releases 'Ruby' album, 'Like Jennie' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Jennie releases 'Ruby' album, 'Like Jennie' music video
March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and Blackpink member Jennie released her first solo album, "Ruby," on Friday.
Lady Gaga releases 'Mayhem,' first solo album in 5 years
Music // 2 hours ago
Lady Gaga releases 'Mayhem,' first solo album in 5 years
March 7 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga released "Mayhem," her first solo album in five years, Friday.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join Glastonbury lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join Glastonbury lineup
March 6 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 have joined the lineup for Britain's famed Glastonbury musical festival.
Seventeen's 'Right Here' concert special to screen in theaters
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's 'Right Here' concert special to screen in theaters
March 5 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas" on April 2.
Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
Music // 2 days ago
Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
March 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer and rapper Doechii released "Anxiety," a new song sampling the Gotye hit "Somebody That I Used to Know," Tuesday.
Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'
Music // 2 days ago
Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'
March 5 (UPI) -- Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
Music // 3 days ago
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
March 4 (UPI) -- J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is teasing new music featuring Miguel.
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
Music // 3 days ago
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster has added six more shows to the North American leg of their "Hello Monsters" world tour.
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
Music // 3 days ago
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" March 10.
