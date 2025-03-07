Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 7, 2025 / 10:31 AM

Julia Michaels, Maren Morris perform 'Scissors' on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Julia Michaels arrives for Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. She is set to release a music video for her single "GFY" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Julia Michaels arrives for Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. She is set to release a music video for her single "GFY" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Singers Julia Michaels and Maren Morris took to the Tonight Show stage to sing their song "Scissors" on Thursday.

Michaels, 31, appeared on the stage in a white suit with black trim, in front of a white picket fence, as she began with her new song "GFY."

Advertisement

"And I've tried forgiveness, but I hate the way it felt," she sings. "Down every path I go, I look for peace, but it turns out all roads lead to go find yourself."

An image of a residential neighborhood is projected on the screen behind the music artist, as she continues singing and the medley shifts to "Scissors."

Morris, 34, joins Michaels on the stage, wearing a white suit and holding a giant pair of hedge trimmers.

"You wanna say goodbye, I'm not crying rivers. If you wanna cut ties, I'll get the scissors baby," they sing.

The duo released a music video for the song in January, noting that the home they used for filming had been razed by the Los Angeles fires.

Advertisement

Michaels is set to release an official music video for "GFY" at noon Friday.

She also recently collaborated with Benjamin Rice on the music for the 2023 Disney film Wish, performing "A Wish Worth Making" on that album.

Morris, meanwhile, sang "Kiss the Sky" and "Even When I'm Not," which appears on the 2024 The Wild Robot soundtrack.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jennie releases 'Ruby' album, 'Like Jennie' music video
Music // 23 minutes ago
Jennie releases 'Ruby' album, 'Like Jennie' music video
March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and Blackpink member Jennie released her first solo album, "Ruby," on Friday.
Lady Gaga releases 'Mayhem,' first solo album in 5 years
Music // 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga releases 'Mayhem,' first solo album in 5 years
March 7 (UPI) -- Pop icon Lady Gaga released "Mayhem," her first solo album in five years, Friday.
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join Glastonbury lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join Glastonbury lineup
March 6 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 have joined the lineup for Britain's famed Glastonbury musical festival.
Seventeen's 'Right Here' concert special to screen in theaters
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's 'Right Here' concert special to screen in theaters
March 5 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas" on April 2.
Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
Music // 1 day ago
Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
March 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer and rapper Doechii released "Anxiety," a new song sampling the Gotye hit "Somebody That I Used to Know," Tuesday.
Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'
Music // 2 days ago
Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'
March 5 (UPI) -- Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
Music // 2 days ago
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
March 4 (UPI) -- J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is teasing new music featuring Miguel.
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
Music // 3 days ago
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster has added six more shows to the North American leg of their "Hello Monsters" world tour.
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
Music // 3 days ago
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" March 10.
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
Music // 4 days ago
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
March 3 (UPI) -- Pop icon Chappell Roan performed alongside legendary singer Elton John during his Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' returning to theaters in May
'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' returning to theaters in May
What to watch: 5 Walton Goggins roles beyond 'White Lotus'
What to watch: 5 Walton Goggins roles beyond 'White Lotus'
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies at 62
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies at 62
Lifetime to air Judd family docuseries over Mother's Day weekend
Lifetime to air Judd family docuseries over Mother's Day weekend
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement