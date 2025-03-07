1 of 5 | Julia Michaels arrives for Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. She is set to release a music video for her single "GFY" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Singers Julia Michaels and Maren Morris took to the Tonight Show stage to sing their song "Scissors" on Thursday. Michaels, 31, appeared on the stage in a white suit with black trim, in front of a white picket fence, as she began with her new song "GFY." Advertisement

"And I've tried forgiveness, but I hate the way it felt," she sings. "Down every path I go, I look for peace, but it turns out all roads lead to go find yourself."

An image of a residential neighborhood is projected on the screen behind the music artist, as she continues singing and the medley shifts to "Scissors."

Morris, 34, joins Michaels on the stage, wearing a white suit and holding a giant pair of hedge trimmers.

"You wanna say goodbye, I'm not crying rivers. If you wanna cut ties, I'll get the scissors baby," they sing.

The duo released a music video for the song in January, noting that the home they used for filming had been razed by the Los Angeles fires.

Michaels is set to release an official music video for "GFY" at noon Friday.

She also recently collaborated with Benjamin Rice on the music for the 2023 Disney film Wish, performing "A Wish Worth Making" on that album.

Morris, meanwhile, sang "Kiss the Sky" and "Even When I'm Not," which appears on the 2024 The Wild Robot soundtrack.