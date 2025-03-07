Trending
Music
March 7, 2025 / 10:08 AM

Jennie releases 'Ruby' album, 'Like Jennie' music video

By Jessica Inman
Jennie released her first solo album, "Ruby," on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jennie released her first solo album, "Ruby," on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and Blackpink member Jennie released her first solo album, Ruby, on Friday.

The K-pop star, 29, also released a music video for "Like Jennie," the second track on the album.

The video shows Jennie floating inside a spacecraft, wearing a crimson red space suit. She reaches for a red pill that floats toward her. When she takes it, her eyes change colors and she begins spinning.

The clip then shows Jennie in a large group, dancing as the music begins. In the end, the singer appears to turn into a capybara.

She previously dropped her collaboration with Doechii, "ExtraL," as well as "Love Hangover" featuring Dominic Fike and "Mantra." All three songs were released with accompanying music videos.

She teamed up with FKJ on "Intro: Jane with FKJ," and worked with Dua Lipa on "Handlebars."

Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis joined her for "Damn Right."

Other songs on the 15-track album include "Start A War," "With the IE (Way Up)," "Zen," "F.T.S.," "Filter," "Seoul City," "Starlight" and "Twin."

"Just finished my first ever solo show and too overwhelmed," she said in a post announcing her album. "Will come back with more to share soon. Thank you to everyone who made this album possible and to my fans out there. You are my world. Thank you for listening to my baby. Love you all," she wrote.

The post also features a photo carousel of the music artist in various costumes. The first image shows Jennie in a short red wig and red outfit, while still others show her as a blonde and brunette.

The singer is touring her album in select venues this month, and she will join Blackpink bandmates Lisa, Rose and Jisoo on a world tour this year.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

