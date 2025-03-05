1 of 3 | Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The lights were dim as the music artist, wearing all black, began her performance. Two dancers in white outfits appeared as McRae continued to sing. Advertisement

The trio appeared to be in a white room when the lights flash on.

"I confess, I'm not that versatile," McRae sings. "Say I'm good, but I might in denial. Takes one call and that undoes the dial."

The dancers then appear to revolve around McRae as part of the stage moves.

McRae, 21, previously made her "late night couch" debut on the show Feb. 26, when she chatted about her new album, So Close to What.

The album, which arrived Feb. 24, had been leaked weeks before its scheduled release, upsetting the Canadian pop star.

"Yeah, it was devastating," she told Fallon during her interview. "But I feel like we turned it around, and added some more songs."

Her Miss Possessive Tour begins this month.