Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 5, 2025 / 9:49 AM

Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The lights were dim as the music artist, wearing all black, began her performance. Two dancers in white outfits appeared as McRae continued to sing.

Advertisement

The trio appeared to be in a white room when the lights flash on.

"I confess, I'm not that versatile," McRae sings. "Say I'm good, but I might in denial. Takes one call and that undoes the dial."

The dancers then appear to revolve around McRae as part of the stage moves.

McRae, 21, previously made her "late night couch" debut on the show Feb. 26, when she chatted about her new album, So Close to What.

The album, which arrived Feb. 24, had been leaked weeks before its scheduled release, upsetting the Canadian pop star.

Advertisement

"Yeah, it was devastating," she told Fallon during her interview. "But I feel like we turned it around, and added some more songs."

Her Miss Possessive Tour begins this month.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
Music // 34 minutes ago
Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
March 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer and rapper Doechii released "Anxiety," a new song sampling the Gotye hit "Somebody That I Used to Know," Tuesday.
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
Music // 23 hours ago
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
March 4 (UPI) -- J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is teasing new music featuring Miguel.
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster has added six more shows to the North American leg of their "Hello Monsters" world tour.
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" March 10.
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
Music // 2 days ago
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
March 3 (UPI) -- Pop icon Chappell Roan performed alongside legendary singer Elton John during his Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
March 1 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday.
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
Music // 3 days ago
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Famed R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
Music // 3 days ago
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen -- who also performed under the name of Buster Poindexter -- has died at the age of 75.
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
March 1 (UPI) -- Rappers PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cynthia Erivo releases 'Replay,' first single from new album
Music // 4 days ago
Cynthia Erivo releases 'Replay,' first single from new album
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo released a lyric music video for her song "Single," which will appear on an upcoming album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
Dennis Quaid talks to daughter in jail in 'Happy Face' trailer
Dennis Quaid talks to daughter in jail in 'Happy Face' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement