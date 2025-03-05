Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 5, 2025 / 3:56 PM

Seventeen's 'Right Here' concert special to screen in theaters

By Jessica Inman
K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas" on April 2. Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing/CJ 4DPLEX
1 of 2 | K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas" on April 2. Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing/CJ 4DPLEX

March 5 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing a concert special that will begin screening in theaters April 2.

Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas will showcase Seventeen's show in Goyang, South Korea, featuring performances of such tracks as "Love, Money, Fame," a press release states.

Advertisement

The group released a music video for that song, along with their Spill the Feels EP, in October.

Seventeen's [Right Here] World Tour kicked off that same month and concluded in February.

"Seventeen have proved themselves to be at the very forefront of the K-pop genre, and have demonstrated the depth and passion of their worldwide fanbase across many successful previous cinema events," says Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, who is distributing the film with CJ 4DPLEX.

"We look forward to offering an unparalleled experience of their latest Right Here tour on the big screen," he added. "Bringing fans together in cinemas across the globe from April 2."

S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino together form Seventeen.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning March 12 at 11 a.m. EST.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
Music // 6 hours ago
Doechii releases 'Anxiety,' new song that samples Gotye
March 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer and rapper Doechii released "Anxiety," a new song sampling the Gotye hit "Somebody That I Used to Know," Tuesday.
Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'
Music // 7 hours ago
Tate McRae performs 'Revolving Door' on 'Tonight'
March 5 (UPI) -- Tate McRae performed her song "Revolving Door" on a revolving stage Tuesday when she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
March 4 (UPI) -- J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is teasing new music featuring Miguel.
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster has added six more shows to the North American leg of their "Hello Monsters" world tour.
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
Music // 2 days ago
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" March 10.
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
Music // 2 days ago
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
March 3 (UPI) -- Pop icon Chappell Roan performed alongside legendary singer Elton John during his Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
March 1 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday.
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
Music // 3 days ago
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Famed R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
Music // 4 days ago
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen -- who also performed under the name of Buster Poindexter -- has died at the age of 75.
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
March 1 (UPI) -- Rappers PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Famous birthdays for March 5: Penn Jillette, Roman Griffin Davis
Famous birthdays for March 5: Penn Jillette, Roman Griffin Davis
TV review: 'Daredevil' returns more brutal and mature
TV review: 'Daredevil' returns more brutal and mature
'Lost Lands' director sold Dave Bautista on sexy character
'Lost Lands' director sold Dave Bautista on sexy character
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement