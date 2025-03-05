1 of 2 | Doechii officially released "Anxiety" on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer and rapper Doechii released the song "Anxiety" on Tuesday. The music artist, 26, initially sang the song in a "Coven Music Session" video she released on YouTube four years ago. Advertisement

"Anxiety" samples the Gotye hit "Somebody That I Used to Know" and Doechii's track was eventually sampled in Sleepy Hallow's "Anxiety."

More recently, Doechii's song has inspired a TikTok trend where one person dances, thinking they are alone, and a second person joins them, dancing in sync.

Doechii, who won a Grammy in February, took to Instagram to explain the origins of her new release.

"Okay, so I'm going to break down this lore to people who don't understand it," she said in her Instagram story. "...My song is using the sample of 'Somebody I Used to Know' and then I took that beat -- 'Somebody I Used to Know' -- and I made my own song on top of it called 'Anxiety' so then I dropped that song on YouTube."

"It never hit streaming and then Sleepy Hallow sampled that, it got approved and then that song blew up and now people are finding the original version that I did on YouTube and that's blowing up on TikTok," she continued. ".... And now people want me to release the full version and we're here and I'm releasing it and it's coming out, so ya'll can enjoy the full version and that's the lore behind 'Anxiety.'"

She released "Nosebleeds" in February, and also joined Blackpink's Jennie on her song "ExtraL."

