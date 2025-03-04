Trending
Music
March 4, 2025 / 11:33 AM

J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel

By Jessica Inman
J-Hope released a teaser for his song "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel on Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 5 | J-Hope released a teaser for his song "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel on Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is teasing new music featuring Miguel.

The South Korean music artist released a teaser for a new song Tuesday.

"Sweet Dreams" is set for release Friday, just before the 31-year-old rapper and singer is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 10.

In the clip, which is just under 30 seconds, viewers see a stack of empty pizza boxes fall from atop a cupboard. The video then cuts to a window that reveals a cloudy sky.

Viewers then see various people in a residential neighborhood as a shadow drifts overhead, which turns out to be a floating house.

J-Hope dropped his first solo album in 2021. More recently, he was featured on Don Toliver's track "LV Bag," alongside Pharrell Williams.

He is currently on his Hope on the Stage tour, which features stops in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

