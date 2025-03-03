Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour

Babymonster added more performances to their debut world tour. Photo courtesy of Live Nation.

March 3 (UPI) -- The K-pop group Babymonster has added new performances to the North American leg of their Hello Monsters world tour. The all-girl group has already performed in Seoul, Newark, N.J., and Los Angeles. Advertisement

The additional shows begin Aug. 30 in Toronto and conclude Sept. 12 in Seattle.

The extra stops also include Rosemont, Ill., Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and Oakland, Calif.

Fans can purchase tickets to one of these performances beginning Friday.

The group -- which includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita -- are promoting their debut album Drip, which dropped in November and contains nine songs.

Advertisement

"The concert was filled with behind-the-scenes clips of the band's journey to their debut 2-hour performance, interspersed with powerful songs that showcased their incredible vocals," reads an official synopsis that describes the Los Angeles show.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet