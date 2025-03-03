Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 3, 2025 / 2:54 PM

Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour

By Jessica Inman
Babymonster added more performances to their debut world tour. Photo courtesy of Live Nation.
Babymonster added more performances to their debut world tour. Photo courtesy of Live Nation.

March 3 (UPI) -- The K-pop group Babymonster has added new performances to the North American leg of their Hello Monsters world tour.

The all-girl group has already performed in Seoul, Newark, N.J., and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The additional shows begin Aug. 30 in Toronto and conclude Sept. 12 in Seattle.

The extra stops also include Rosemont, Ill., Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and Oakland, Calif.

Fans can purchase tickets to one of these performances beginning Friday.

The group -- which includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita -- are promoting their debut album Drip, which dropped in November and contains nine songs.

Advertisement

"The concert was filled with behind-the-scenes clips of the band's journey to their debut 2-hour performance, interspersed with powerful songs that showcased their incredible vocals," reads an official synopsis that describes the Los Angeles show.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
Music // 3 hours ago
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" March 10.
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
Music // 6 hours ago
Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party
March 3 (UPI) -- Pop icon Chappell Roan performed alongside legendary singer Elton John during his Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
March 1 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday.
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
Music // 1 day ago
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Famed R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
Music // 2 days ago
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen -- who also performed under the name of Buster Poindexter -- has died at the age of 75.
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
March 1 (UPI) -- Rappers PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cynthia Erivo releases 'Replay,' first single from new album
Music // 3 days ago
Cynthia Erivo releases 'Replay,' first single from new album
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo released a lyric music video for her song "Single," which will appear on an upcoming album.
RZA says Wu-Tang final tour will be 'very lyrical'
Music // 3 days ago
RZA says Wu-Tang final tour will be 'very lyrical'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- RZA, a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, discussed the group's farewell tour on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Lizzo returns with 'Love in Real Life' single
Music // 3 days ago
Lizzo returns with 'Love in Real Life' single
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Lizzo released "Love in Real Life, Friday, her first new single since 2023.
Lisa releases debut solo album, 'FUTW' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Lisa releases debut solo album, 'FUTW' music video
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Blackpink member Lisa released "Alter Ego," her first solo album, and a music video for "FUTW," Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Halle Berry recreates famous kiss with Adrien Brody on Oscars red carpet
Halle Berry recreates famous kiss with Adrien Brody on Oscars red carpet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement