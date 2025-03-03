1 of 3 | J-Hope is set to perform on "The Tonight Show" on March 10. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 10. The singer and rapper is a member of popular boy band BTS, which has appeared on the talk show several times. Advertisement

"They all have different personalities, but every time we get together, we're laughing," Fallon said of the band in 2021. "It's always a great time."

On Monday, Fallon teased J-Hope's upcoming visit with a short video that shows the talk show host dreaming about the pop star coming to the show. When he wakes up, his phone alerts him to an email showing that he was booked.

The music artist, 31, recently joined Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams on "LV Bag," which dropped Feb. 21.

He debuted a solo album, Jack in the Box, in 2022, and starred in a documentary, Hope on the Street, which was released in 2024.

