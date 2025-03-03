Trending
March 3, 2025

Chappell Roan, Elton John perform together at Oscars party

By Jessica Inman
Chappell Roan arrives for the Grammy Awards in February. The 27-year-old singer joined legendary Elton John during his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chappell Roan arrives for the Grammy Awards in February. The 27-year-old singer joined legendary Elton John during his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 3 (UPI) -- Pop icon Chappell Roan performed alongside legendary singer Elton John during his Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award viewing party on Sunday.

John, 77, and Roan, 27, sang John's song "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he originally performed with the late George Michael.

"Sharing this moment together at #EJAFOscars was nothing short of magical," John wrote in an Instagram post that included a video of the pair's performance. "For one night, we transformed West Hollywood Park into our own Pink Pony Club - a space filled with love and community, where everyone can be unapologetically themselves."

They also performed Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club" together.

"I would just like to say thank you, Elton, for believing in 'Pink Pony Club,'" she said.

John had the up-and-coming star on his Rocket Hour podcast in 2023, telling her, "you're a big, big star in the future, and it's so great to hear someone so early on in their career making such great records...When you get there, I can say, yeah we played her first, okay?"
And that is what Roan said Sunday.

"He played it first, y'all. And I'm so grateful that you would have me here. You have sacrificed so much for the queer community, and you made it so I could be artist I could be," she said.

