March 1 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday. Charli XCX was named British Artist of the Year and Best Dance Act. Her Brat won British Album of the Year and "Guess," her collaboration with Billie Eilish, was deemed Song of the Year. Advertisement

Roan earned the honors for Best International Artist and Best International Song for "Good Luck, Babe."

Raye picked up the prize for Best R&B Act, Stormzy went home with the trophy for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Ezra Collective was voted Best British Group.

The Last Dinner Party was selected Best New Artist, Fontaines DC won for Best International Group, Sam Fender scored the statuette for Best Alternative/Rock Act and Jade won the Brit for Best Pop Act.

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the event at the O2 Arena.

