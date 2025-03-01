Advertisement
March 1, 2025 / 5:57 PM

R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash

By Karen Butler
Angie Stone died Saturday at the age of 63. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Angie Stone died Saturday at the age of 63. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- Famed R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.

Her publicist, Yvonne Forbes, told CNN that Stone was in a sprinter van Saturday morning, traveling from Alabama after a Friday night performance, to Georgia, where she had another show.

"Angie Stone's voice and spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched," Forbes said in a statement. "Details regarding memorial services will be announced by the family in due course."

TMZ said eight other people, including Stone's crew and backup singers, were hurt in the collision, but Stone was the only fatality.

Stone began her career as a member of the hip-hop trio, The Sequence, which released three albums: Sugarhill Presents the Sequence (1980), The Sequence (1982) and The Sequence Party (1983).

Along with Cheryl Cook and Gwendolyn Chisolm, Stone recorded the hits "Funk You Up," "I Don't Need Your Love" and "Control."

The group broke up in 1985 and Stone went out on her own, singing the popular singles "No More Rain," "More Than a Woman," "U-Haul" and "Wish I Didn't Miss You."

She also sang the theme song for TV's Girlfriends, and appeared in Moesha, The Hot Chick, Scary Movie V and Ride Along.

