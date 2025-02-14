Trending
Music
Feb. 14, 2025 / 8:49 AM

Selena Gomez releases single, announces new album with Benny Blanco

By Karen Butler
Selena Gomez's new album is set for release on March 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Selena Gomez's new album is set for release on March 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Actress and pop music star Selena Gomez released a new single called "Scared of Loving You" on Thursday.

She also announced she has a new album -- I Said I Love You First -- due out March 21.

The album is a collaboration with her fiance, songwriter-producer Benny Blanco.

"How would they love you, as much as I love you. Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!" Gomez wrote on Instagram.

The post, which has already gotten nearly 2 million "likes," featured a video of her and Blanco enjoying a day at Disneyland.

Hulu, which is owned by Disney and is the streaming home of Gomez's hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building, commented: "Crying. This is the sweetest thing ever."

The couple announced their engagement in December.

Selena Gomez's career: 50 images of the actress and singer

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

