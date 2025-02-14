1 of 5 | Sabrina Carpenter released the deluxe version of her "Short n' Sweet" album on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton joined Sabrina Carpenter for an updated version of the 25-year-old singer's hit single "Please Please Please." The song and music video dropped Friday, coinciding with the release of the deluxe version of Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet. Advertisement

The updated album boasts four new tracks, including the song featuring country music legend Parton, as well as "Couldn't Make It Any Harder," "Busy Woman" and "Bad Reviews."

The music video begins with Carpenter behind the wheel, while Parton reads the Nashville Banner in the passenger seat. The video is shot entirely in black and white.

The pair sings, take turns driving, and avoid cops. Viewers later see that a man is held hostage in the bed of the pickup truck.

"I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me," Carpenter wrote on her Instagram alongside a clip from the music video.

Parton, 79, also posted about the collaboration, writing "turns out, two things can be short and sweet."

She shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the duo, taking photographs together, joking that they look like a before and after.

"You'll be this old one day," she tells Carpetner.

"I know I can't wait," Carpenter responds. "I hope I look like you."

