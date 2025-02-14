Trending
Music
Feb. 14, 2025 / 10:18 AM

Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo EP, 'Earthquake' music video

By Jessica Inman
Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, released her debut solo EP, "Amortage," on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Jisoo is back with new music.

The South Korean singer, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, released her debut solo EP, Amortage, Friday, along with the music video for her song "Earthquake."

Jisoo, 30, had previously teased the track list in an Instagram video. Other songs on Amortage include "Your Love," "Tears," and "Hugs & Kisses."

In the "Earthquake" music video, Jisoo types away in a dark office, and receives a text from a person identified only by a purple heart emoji.

Lights flicker and a gloved hand grabs the phone from her hands, placing it in an evidence bag.

The next scene takes place in an apparent interrogation room, where the man who took her phone reveals that he is a member of DHS, or the Department of Heart Security.

"Before you reply to the message, I need to ask you a few security questions," he says. "What are your true feelings for him?"

Jisoo begins singing and a car crashes into the room. She drives through a dark tunnel, crashing into various questions that appear before her, such as "Can you trust him?" or "What if you get hurt?"

Jisoo is a member Blackpink, along with Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. The group has a world tour planned, but specific dates have not yet been announced.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

