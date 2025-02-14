Backstreet Boys add shows to Las Vegas residency at Sphere

1 of 5 | The Backstreet Boys are back with the "Into the Millennium" Las Vegas residency at the Sphere and a new song, which dropped Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys are back with the Into the Millennium Las Vegas residency at the Sphere and a new song, which dropped Friday. The boy band added additional dates to the residency Friday after announcing the shows earlier this week. Advertisement

"Due to popular demand we've added three more shows, August 1st, 2nd, & 3rd, to the Into The Millennium @SphereVegas residency!" the group wrote on Instagram.

The Backstreet Boys announced the Into the Millennium residency Wednesday.

"We're heading 'Into the Millennium' once again!" the boy band wrote in wrote on Instagram, promoting the upcoming shows. "Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time... Larger than life..."

"Larger Than Life" is the first track on the group's album Millennium, which dropped in 1999.

The pop group consisting of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough released DNA in 2019 and a Christmas album in 2022.

Their latest track, "Hey," came out Friday, and Millennium 2.0 is set to drop in July.

Including the new dates, the Into the Millennium shows take place over four weekends, beginning Friday, July 11 and concluding Sunday, Aug. 3.

The group is set to perform Friday evening during the SNL 50: Homecoming Concert at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.