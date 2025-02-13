Trending
Music
Feb. 13, 2025

Blackpink's Rose shares 'Number One Girl' performance video

By Jessica Inman
Rosé released a performance video for her song "Number One Girl" Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Rosé released a performance video for her song "Number One Girl" Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Blackpink's Rosé released a performance video for "Number One Girl" Thursday.

The song is the first track on her debut solo album, Rosie, which dropped in December. The lyrics describe the speaker's deep desire for external validation.

"Tell me that you need me. Tell me that I'm loved. Tell me that I'm worth it. And that I'm enough," she sings. "I need it and I don't know why, this late at night."

The New Zealand singer, 28, runs toward the camera at various points throughout the video, seemingly chasing the viewer the way her lyrics chase that validation.

"I'd do anything to make you want me," she sings. "I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be the number one girl in your eyes."

The video concludes with Rosé dancing with a man in an open space. The two embrace when the song ends.

Rosé recently made a cameo appearance alongside Lady Gaga in a music video for "Fat Juicy & Wet" by Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars.

Rosé and Mars previously teamed up on "Apt.," a song also featured on Rosie.

The K-pop group Blackpink, which also consists of Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, will soon kick off a global tour.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

