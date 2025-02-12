Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 12, 2025 / 9:45 AM

Mariah Carey, Outkast among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By Jessica Inman
Mariah Carey is once again nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Mariah Carey is once again nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees are in, and Mariah Carey and Outkast are among the artists on the list.

Along with Outkast, first-time contenders for induction include Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Mana and Phish.

Advertisement

Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes have all been nominated previously.

Eligibility for the honor occurs 25 years following the musician's debut commercial recording.

Inductees will be announced in April, following a vote by more than 1,200 industry stakeholders.

"These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll," said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes in a press release.

Among the 2024 inductees were Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield and Suzanne de Passe.

Advertisement

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne (L), and his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Ozzy Osbourne is known for songs "Crazy Train," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "No More Tears." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's Jisoo shares 'Earthquake' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo shares 'Earthquake' music video teaser
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo is teasing the music video for her song "Earthquake," which is set to appear on her upcoming EP "Amortage."
Patti Smith to launch 'Horses' 50th anniversary tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Patti Smith to launch 'Horses' 50th anniversary tour
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Patti Smith announced an upcoming tour to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her iconic album "Horses."
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Yasmin Williams performs at Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 4 days ago
Yasmin Williams performs at Tiny Desk Concert
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Yasmin Williams performed for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series Friday.
Anitta plays both 'Romeo,' Juliet in new music video
Music // 4 days ago
Anitta plays both 'Romeo,' Juliet in new music video
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Larissa de Macedo Machado, better known as the singer Anitta, has released new music.
Lisa releases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat, RAYE
Music // 5 days ago
Lisa releases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat, RAYE
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink, released the solo song "Born Again" featuring Doja Cat and RAYE.
Blackpink's Lisa teases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa teases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa is teasing her "Born Again" music video featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, which premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.
Famed music producer Irv Gotti dead at 54
Music // 6 days ago
Famed music producer Irv Gotti dead at 54
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Famed music producer and Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti has died at the age of 54.
Blackpink announces 2025 world tour
Music // 6 days ago
Blackpink announces 2025 world tour
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink announced an upcoming tour amid the members' solo projects.
Sabrina Carpenter announces Dolly Parton duet, deluxe album
Music // 1 week ago
Sabrina Carpenter announces Dolly Parton duet, deluxe album
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced a deluxe edition of her album "Short n' Sweet," including a duet with Dolly Parton, to be released Feb. 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
David Letterman crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' monologue
David Letterman crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' monologue
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
'Night Court' cast previews musical episode, new responsibilities and more
'Night Court' cast previews musical episode, new responsibilities and more
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement