Music
Feb. 11, 2025 / 11:14 AM

Patti Smith to launch 'Horses' 50th anniversary tour

By Jessica Inman
Patti Smith is set to tour Europe and the United States as she celebrates the 50th anniversary of her iconic album "Horses." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Patti Smith is set to tour Europe and the United States as she celebrates the 50th anniversary of her iconic album "Horses." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Patti Smith announced an upcoming tour to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her iconic album Horses.

The news comes just weeks after Smith, 78, paused a performance in Brazil amid "post-migraine dizziness," Rolling Stone reports.

The vertigo was enough to level the artist, who sang "Wing" and "Because the Night" when she returned to the stage some 10 minutes later.

In an Instagram post, she reassured her fans that she is "absolutely fine."

"A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media," she wrote. "...With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine."

The upcoming anniversary tour is expansive, with the European leg kicking off Oct. 6 in Dublin, and the U.S. leg starting Nov. 10 in Seattle and concluding Nov. 29 in Philadelphia.

Smith will be joined by Horses musicians Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, on guitar and drums, respectively.

Each show will include all eight tracks from the 1975 album Smith is celebrating.

Tickets become available to purchase Friday.

