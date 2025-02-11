Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 11, 2025 / 12:04 PM

Blackpink's Jisoo shares 'Earthquake' music video teaser

By Jessica Inman
Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, is teasing her music video for "Earthquake." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, is teasing her music video for "Earthquake." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Blackpink's Jisoo is teasing the music video for her song "Earthquake," which is set to appear on her upcoming EP Amortage.

Both the video and the four-track album are set to premiere Friday.

Advertisement

In the trailer for "Earthquake," the South Korean singer, 30, sits at a desk in a dark building, typing at work when she receives a text.

"Hey beautiful. How is your day going?"

As she reads the message, the lights begin flickering and before she can respond, her phone is yanked away from her.

Viewers see the gloved hand place the device in an "evidence" bag, and then the screen cuts to an apparent lie detector test.

Amortage is Jisoo's first release since Me, which arrived in 2023.

Her release follows news K-pop group Blackpink has planned an upcoming world tour.

Blackpink's other members are also busy working on solo projects. Jennie's Ruby drops in March, while Lisa's Alter Ego makes its debut Feb. 28. Rosé's Rosie was released in December.

Advertisement

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Patti Smith to launch 'Horses' 50th anniversary tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Patti Smith to launch 'Horses' 50th anniversary tour
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Patti Smith announced an upcoming tour to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her iconic album "Horses."
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Yasmin Williams performs at Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 4 days ago
Yasmin Williams performs at Tiny Desk Concert
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Yasmin Williams performed for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series Friday.
Anitta plays both 'Romeo,' Juliet in new music video
Music // 4 days ago
Anitta plays both 'Romeo,' Juliet in new music video
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Larissa de Macedo Machado, better known as the singer Anitta, has released new music.
Lisa releases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat, RAYE
Music // 4 days ago
Lisa releases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat, RAYE
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink, released the solo song "Born Again" featuring Doja Cat and RAYE.
Blackpink's Lisa teases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa teases 'Born Again' music video with Doja Cat
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa is teasing her "Born Again" music video featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, which premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.
Famed music producer Irv Gotti dead at 54
Music // 5 days ago
Famed music producer Irv Gotti dead at 54
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Famed music producer and Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti has died at the age of 54.
Blackpink announces 2025 world tour
Music // 6 days ago
Blackpink announces 2025 world tour
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink announced an upcoming tour amid the members' solo projects.
Sabrina Carpenter announces Dolly Parton duet, deluxe album
Music // 1 week ago
Sabrina Carpenter announces Dolly Parton duet, deluxe album
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced a deluxe edition of her album "Short n' Sweet," including a duet with Dolly Parton, to be released Feb. 14.
Doechii releases 'Nosebleeds' single after Grammys win
Music // 1 week ago
Doechii releases 'Nosebleeds' single after Grammys win
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Doechii released the single "Nosebleeds" on the heels of her Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston
Wounded Leaphorn awakens in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 clip
Wounded Leaphorn awakens in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 clip
Kreese, Kim mourn Kwon in 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek
Kreese, Kim mourn Kwon in 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
David Letterman crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' monologue
David Letterman crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' monologue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement