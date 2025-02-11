Jisoo (second from left), pictured with Blackpink, is teasing her music video for "Earthquake." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Blackpink's Jisoo is teasing the music video for her song "Earthquake," which is set to appear on her upcoming EP Amortage. Both the video and the four-track album are set to premiere Friday. Advertisement

In the trailer for "Earthquake," the South Korean singer, 30, sits at a desk in a dark building, typing at work when she receives a text.

"Hey beautiful. How is your day going?"

As she reads the message, the lights begin flickering and before she can respond, her phone is yanked away from her.

Viewers see the gloved hand place the device in an "evidence" bag, and then the screen cuts to an apparent lie detector test.

Amortage is Jisoo's first release since Me, which arrived in 2023.

Her release follows news K-pop group Blackpink has planned an upcoming world tour.

Blackpink's other members are also busy working on solo projects. Jennie's Ruby drops in March, while Lisa's Alter Ego makes its debut Feb. 28. Rosé's Rosie was released in December.

Advertisement

K-pop stars walk the red carpet