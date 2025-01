SZA to join Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime Show

1 of 2 | SZA is set to take the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar at next month's Super Bowl Halftime Show. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA has signed on to join rapper Kendrick Lamar for next month's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The NFL game will be played on Feb. 9 at Caesars Stadium in New Orleans. Advertisement

It will air live on FOX.

Grammy winner SZA released a deluxe edition of her blockbuster SOS album in December.

