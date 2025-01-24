Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video

1 of 4 | Blackpink's Rosé makes a cameo in Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars' music video for "Fat Juicy & Wet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Rosé, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, appear in a new music video from Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars. Red, 26, and Mars, 39, collaborate on the song "Fat Juicy & Wet," which dropped Friday alongside the music video. Advertisement

The video shows Red and Mars wearing red outfits as they sing and dance on black and red sets, including one with a couch covered with a red satin sheet.

Lady Gaga and Rosé join the pair near the song's end, with all four artists wearing dark suits and sunglasses.

"These are four people I would never expect in the same room," one viewer commented.

Mars shared a song preview Thursday, thanking Lady Gaga and Rosé "for the insane cameo."

The singer-songwriter recently collaborated with Rosé, 27, on the song "Apt." which appears on her first solo album, Rosie.

In a post teasing the new music, Mars posted a photograph of himself and Redd, leading fans to playfully comment about Rosé.

"Does Rosie know about this?" one comment reads.

"Die with a Smile," Mars' collaboration with Lady Gaga, is currently in the running for a Grammy.

