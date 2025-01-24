Trending
Jan. 24, 2025 / 11:40 AM

Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video

By Jessica Inman
Blackpink's Rosé makes a cameo in Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars' music video for "Fat Juicy &amp; Wet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Blackpink's Rosé makes a cameo in Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars' music video for "Fat Juicy & Wet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Rosé, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, appear in a new music video from Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars.

Red, 26, and Mars, 39, collaborate on the song "Fat Juicy & Wet," which dropped Friday alongside the music video.

The video shows Red and Mars wearing red outfits as they sing and dance on black and red sets, including one with a couch covered with a red satin sheet.

Lady Gaga and Rosé join the pair near the song's end, with all four artists wearing dark suits and sunglasses.

"These are four people I would never expect in the same room," one viewer commented.

Mars shared a song preview Thursday, thanking Lady Gaga and Rosé "for the insane cameo."

The singer-songwriter recently collaborated with Rosé, 27, on the song "Apt." which appears on her first solo album, Rosie.

In a post teasing the new music, Mars posted a photograph of himself and Redd, leading fans to playfully comment about Rosé.

"Does Rosie know about this?" one comment reads.

"Die with a Smile," Mars' collaboration with Lady Gaga, is currently in the running for a Grammy.

Lady Gaga's career: 40 images of the pop icon

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

