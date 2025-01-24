Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 24, 2025 / 9:55 AM

FKA twigs releases 'Eusexua,' her album with North West collab

By Jessica Inman
FKA twigs released the album "Eusexua" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | FKA twigs released the album "Eusexua" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- FKA twigs has released new music.

Her 11-track album, Eusexua, which dropped Friday, includes a collaboration with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter, North West.

Advertisement

The song, titled "Childlike Things," features North West singing and rapping in Japanese.

"Konnichiwa, my name is North-chan California to Tokyo," she sings. "Jesus king. God praise. Jesus is the only true god."

The album is FKA twigs' first release since the mixtape Caprisongs in 2022 and her first studio album in over five years.

"Eusexua has been my practice for the years that is has been in creation," the singer and actress, 37, wrote on Instagram in September. "It is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist."

Advertisement

She added that the project idea came to her while she was "in a toilet at a rave in Prague."

Advertisement

Other songs on Eusexua include the previously released "Drums of Death" with Koreless, "Perfect Stranger" and "Eusexua."

FKA twigs will promote the album with a new tour that kicks off March 8 in Prague and concludes April 19 in San Francisco.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SZA to join Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music // 3 hours ago
SZA to join Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime Show
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA has signed on to join rapper Kendrick Lamar for next month's Super Bowl Halftime Show.
George Clinton, Doobie Brothers to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
George Clinton, Doobie Brothers to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are in: George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, and other artists will be honored at a ceremony in June.
Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie shared a trailer for her first solo album, "Ruby," which includes collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa and other artists.
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Music // 2 days ago
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Billy Idol announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday. He will tour with Joan Jett from April through September.
Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency show
Music // 2 days ago
Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency show
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Black Eyed Peas have canceled their Las Vegas residency amid "current circumstances."
Lil Baby's 'Wham' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Lil Baby's 'Wham' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's "Wham" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere,' title track from new album
Music // 6 days ago
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere,' title track from new album
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons released a single and music video for "Rushmere," the title track off their upcoming album, on Friday.
Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas
Music // 1 week ago
Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Country music star Kenny Chesney has signed on to play a residency at Sphere Las Vegas.
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Music // 1 week ago
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has surpassed Taylor Swift for the most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist, with 123,700,287 listeners.
Babymonster returns to school in 'Really Like You' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Babymonster returns to school in 'Really Like You' music video
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster dropped a music video for "Really Like You" on Thursday, marking the girl group's first release of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager after 'Today' exit
Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager after 'Today' exit
Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green reunite at 'Star Trek: Section 31' premiere
Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green reunite at 'Star Trek: Section 31' premiere
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement