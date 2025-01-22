Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 22, 2025 / 11:19 AM

George Clinton, Doobie Brothers to join Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Jessica Inman
The Doobie Brothers are among the Class of 2025 inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 5 | The Doobie Brothers are among the Class of 2025 inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are in, and George Clinton and The Doobie Brothers are among the artists to earn the honor.

"The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs," Hall of Fame Chairman, Nile Rodgers, said in a statement. "Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter."

Advertisement

Clinton has penned such songs as "Atomic Dog" and "I'd Rather Be With You," while The Doobie Brothers are known for such songs as "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Long Train Runnin'."

Other Class of 2025 inductees include Ashley Gorley, who wrote Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, who wrote "Say My Name" for Destiny's Child and "The Boy is Mine" for Monica and Brandy, Mike Love, who wrote Beach Boys hits "California Girls" and "Good Vibrations," and Tony Macaulay, who wrote "Build Me Up Buttercup" and "Baby Now That I've Found You" for The Foundations.

Advertisement

This year's class is composed of all male writers.

Advertisement

The inductees were selected from a pool of nominees that also included Bryan Adams, Boy George & Culture Club, Sheryl Crow, Eminem, Janet Jackson and Alanis Morissette.

Winners will be acknowledged during a ceremony June 12 in New York City.

R.E.M., Diane Warren honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame

Left to right, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe and Bill Berry, of R.E.M. arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on June 13, 2024. R.E.M. was inducted along with Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey, Dean Pitchford, Cindy Walker and Steely Dan. Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie shared a trailer for her first solo album, "Ruby," which includes collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa and other artists.
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Music // 20 hours ago
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Billy Idol announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday. He will tour with Joan Jett from April through September.
Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency show
Music // 1 day ago
Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency show
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Black Eyed Peas have canceled their Las Vegas residency amid "current circumstances."
Lil Baby's 'Wham' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Lil Baby's 'Wham' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's "Wham" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere,' title track from new album
Music // 5 days ago
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere,' title track from new album
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons released a single and music video for "Rushmere," the title track off their upcoming album, on Friday.
Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas
Music // 5 days ago
Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Country music star Kenny Chesney has signed on to play a residency at Sphere Las Vegas.
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Music // 5 days ago
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has surpassed Taylor Swift for the most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist, with 123,700,287 listeners.
Babymonster returns to school in 'Really Like You' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Babymonster returns to school in 'Really Like You' music video
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster dropped a music video for "Really Like You" on Thursday, marking the girl group's first release of the year.
Lucy Dacus performs 'Ankles' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 6 days ago
Lucy Dacus performs 'Ankles' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lucy Dacus performed "Ankles," a song from her upcoming album, on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday.
Bad Bunny performs 'Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 week ago
Bad Bunny performs 'Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny visited "The Tonight Show" to perform and discussed his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement