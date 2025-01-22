Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 22, 2025 / 9:31 AM

Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'

By Jessica Inman
Jennie will release her debut solo album, "Ruby," in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennie will release her debut solo album, "Ruby," in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Blackpink member Jennie is teasing her debut solo album, set for release March 7.

The South Korean singer posted a trailer for the album, Ruby, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In that clip, Jennie stands alone in a dark room. She has long red hair, and wears leg warmers and tights.

Viewers hear an owl's hoot before the music starts.

A larger version of the K-pop star appears and looks down at her smaller self.

The preview announces that Ruby will include collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechi, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

"The carefully curated 15-song offering explores a variety of genres and showcases Jennie truly stepping into her own," an official synopsis says.

Jennie released "Mantra," and a music video to accompany it, in October, and that song can be found on her debut album, Billboard reports.

"While I was on my last Blackpink tour, I couldn't stop myself from starting to plan ahead. I listed out the things that I want in my life and started pinpointing, or prioritizing, what's my very next step," she told the outlet. "And instantly, I was like, 'I still haven't accomplished the dream of releasing a solo album.'"

Advertisement

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Music // 19 hours ago
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Billy Idol announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday. He will tour with Joan Jett from April through September.
Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency show
Music // 23 hours ago
Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency show
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Black Eyed Peas have canceled their Las Vegas residency amid "current circumstances."
Lil Baby's 'Wham' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Lil Baby's 'Wham' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's "Wham" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere,' title track from new album
Music // 4 days ago
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere,' title track from new album
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons released a single and music video for "Rushmere," the title track off their upcoming album, on Friday.
Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas
Music // 5 days ago
Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Country music star Kenny Chesney has signed on to play a residency at Sphere Las Vegas.
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Music // 5 days ago
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has surpassed Taylor Swift for the most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist, with 123,700,287 listeners.
Babymonster returns to school in 'Really Like You' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Babymonster returns to school in 'Really Like You' music video
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster dropped a music video for "Really Like You" on Thursday, marking the girl group's first release of the year.
Lucy Dacus performs 'Ankles' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 5 days ago
Lucy Dacus performs 'Ankles' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lucy Dacus performed "Ankles," a song from her upcoming album, on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday.
Bad Bunny performs 'Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 week ago
Bad Bunny performs 'Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny visited "The Tonight Show" to perform and discussed his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."
'Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later' coming to theaters, Paramount+
Music // 1 week ago
'Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later' coming to theaters, Paramount+
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later," a 30th anniversary edition of Eric Clapton's "MTV Unplugged" performance, will screen in theaters and stream on Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement