Mumford & Sons released a new single and music video Friday, much to the delight of fans.

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons is back with new music. The band, known for folk-rock hits like "I Will Wait," dropped a single and music video for "Rushmere," the title track off their upcoming album, on Friday. Advertisement

The video shows "fans and friends" reacting to the song.

The listeners laugh, dance, and become emotional.

"There's madness and magic in the rain," the band sings. "There's beauty in the pain, don't lie to yourself."

The release delighted fans who have been awaiting new music.

"I don't know if you guys know but you heal a lot of souls and we are so grateful that you are back," one commenter said.

The Rushmere album, arriving March 28, marks the band's first since Delta, which came out in 2018.

In 2021, Winston Marshall left bandmates Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane amid controversy over a social media post.

In January of 2024, Pharrell and the band teamed up to create "Good People."

In a post announcing their latest video, "the lads" said they "have a lot of songs to share."

"We're restless to get going, relieved and excited to share this first one with you," they wrote.