Kenny Chesney to play 12 shows at Sphere Las Vegas

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Country music star Kenny Chesney has signed on to play a residency at Sphere Las Vegas. The Grammy winner will kick off his run of 12 concerts on Memorial Day weekend. Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

Chesney toured last year with the Zac Brown Band.

His most recent album, Born, was released in 2024.

