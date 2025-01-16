Lucy Dacus performed her new song "Ankles" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lucy Dacus took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer and musician, 29, performed her song "Ankles" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

The song will be included in Forever is a Feeling, her upcoming album, which drops March 28.

Dacus appeared on the Tonight Show stage in a red gown with puffy sleeves. She performed in front of an image of a painting in a golden frame, which expanded as the song continued.

"How lucky are we to have so much to lose?" she sings.

Dacus released "Ankles" and its music video Wednesday.

The video dances between images of a painting and of people sleeping in various places around an apparent palace.

A woman with a flashlight awakens Dacus, who is wearing the same red dress, and the pair venture into the city.

By the video's end, Dacus disappears into a painting, and it becomes clear that the other woman works in a museum.

On Wednesday, Dacus also announced an upcoming tour promoting her new album, which kicks off April in Philadelphia. Tickets are available on presale on Tuesday.