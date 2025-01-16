Trending
Jan. 16, 2025 / 4:37 PM

Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record

By Jessica Inman
Ariana Grande now has the most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist, with over 123 million monthly listeners. File Photo by Derek French/UPI
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has overtaken fellow pop star Taylor Swift to set a new Spotify record.

The 31-year-old singer and actress now has the most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist, with 123,700,287 monthly listeners on the music streaming service.

Grande reached this milestone Dec. 27 with songs like "Santa Tell Me" and "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)," Guinness World Records reports.

Swift set the previous record in May, with 113,539,589 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Popular songs from the Wicked soundtrack, featuring both Grande and Cynthia Erivo, also contributed to Grande's new record, Guinness World Records said.

Wicked, starring Grande and Erivo as Oz's Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, performed better than any other Broadway musical adapted for the silver screen.

Six months after its premiere, the movie had already generated $634 million globally.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

