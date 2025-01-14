1 of 5 | Bad Bunny performed and discussed his new album Monday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny performed his song "Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The song is the second track on his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, released Jan. 5.

The Tonight Show stage was transformed into an apparent basement for Bad Bunny's performance. The stage featured plywood walls and a washing machine.

As the music began, Bad Bunny walked across the stage with a full laundry basket.

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper wore sweatpants, an oversized white t-shirt and a trapper hat. He began singing as he loaded the washing machine.

"This last few months have been really big for you," Fallon said to the 30-year-old during the interview. "You finished a huge tour last summer, you got another Grammy nomination and now you release, you released your sixth studio album."

In October, Bad Bunny won Artist of the Year, and five other honors, at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

His No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency kicks off July 11 in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny told Fallon his album's title means that he should be more appreciative of the good that exists within the present moment.

The translation means, "I should have taken more photos."

He released the music video for "El Club," which also appears on Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, in December.

