Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 13, 2025 / 10:04 AM

'Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later' coming to theaters, Paramount+

By Annie Martin
"Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later," a 30th anniversary edition of Eric Clapton's "MTV Unplugged" performance, will screen in theaters and stream on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount
1 of 3 | "Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later," a 30th anniversary edition of Eric Clapton's "MTV Unplugged" performance, will screen in theaters and stream on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- MTV has announced Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later, a 30th anniversary edition of Eric Clapton's MTV Unplugged performance.

The 90-minute special will screen in select U.S. and U.K. theaters Jan. 27 and 28 before becoming available to stream Feb. 12 on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Over 30 Years Later will revisit Clapton's iconic hour-long 1992 performance at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, for MTV Unplugged. The new extended, remixed and remastered version will also see Clapton share inspiration behind certain songs and perform with the crew moments before taking the stage.

Clapton's setlist included acoustic versions of "Layla," "Tears in Heaven" and other hits, as well as covers of classics such as "Before You Accuse Me" and "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out."

Unplugged, the 1992 live album capturing Clapton's performance, sold over 26 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling live album of all time.

Clapton, 79, most recently released the album Meanwhile in October.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Legendary soul singer Sam Moore dead at 89
Music // 2 days ago
Legendary soul singer Sam Moore dead at 89
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Beloved R&B singer Sam Moore has died at the age of 89.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Grammy-winner SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 week ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Neil Young drops out of Glastonbury music festival
Music // 1 week ago
Neil Young drops out of Glastonbury music festival
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Famed singer-songwriter Neil Young has dropped out of the lineup for this summer's Glastonbury music festival.
Morgan Wallen drops new music video 'Smile'
Music // 1 week ago
Morgan Wallen drops new music video 'Smile'
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen released a new music video called "Smile" on Tuesday morning.
Stray Kids' 'Hop' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 weeks ago
Stray Kids' 'Hop' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids' "Hop" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Ice Spice releases deluxe version of 'Y2K'
Music // 2 weeks ago
Ice Spice releases deluxe version of 'Y2K'
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Ice Spice released the deluxe version of "Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl" just in time for Christmas.
Beyonce, Mariah Carey perform at NFL Christmas Gameday
Music // 2 weeks ago
Beyonce, Mariah Carey perform at NFL Christmas Gameday
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Shaboozey and other artists performed during NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix, aka Beyoncé Bowl.
SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'
Music // 3 weeks ago
SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA has released the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, "SOS."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 weeks ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79
'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Issa Rae, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Issa Rae, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement