Jan. 11, 2025 / 9:48 AM

Legendary soul singer Sam Moore dead at 89

By Karen Butler
Sam Moore, formerly of the R&amp;B duo Sam &amp; Dave, has died at the age of 89. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Sam Moore, formerly of the R&B duo Sam & Dave, has died at the age of 89. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Beloved R&B singer Sam Moore has died at the age of 89.

His wife and longtime manager, Joyce Moore, told The New York Times he died at a Florida hospital after surgery Friday.

Sam Moore was half of the soul duo Sam & Dave, alongside Dave Prater, who died in 1988.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were best known for their hits "Soul Man," "I Thank You" and "Hold On, I'm Comin.'"

Their fractious, but professionally successful relationship inspired the 2009 comedy film, Soul Men, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac.

