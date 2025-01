SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's SOS is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas at No. 3, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 5. Advertisement

Rounding out the tier are Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 6, Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department at No. 7, the Wicked soundtrack at No. 8, A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector at No. 9 and Frank Sinatra's Ultimate Christmas at No. 10.

2024 Grammy Awards: a look at the top nominees