Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Ice Spice released the deluxe version of Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl just in time for Christmas. NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Bb trickz and Anuel AA collaborate on the five additional songs.
Y2K dropped in July, Billboard reported.
"It's definitely gonna be a drill album," she'd said of that project, earlier this year. "But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven't really been heard on much, so I'm excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs."
Ice Spice, 24, also recently landed on TikTok's list of Top U.S artists.
"Y2K DELUXE OUT TN," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a present emoji.