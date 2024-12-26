1 of 5 | Ice Spice arrives for the BET Awards on June 30. She released a deluxe version of her "Y2K" album on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Ice Spice released the deluxe version of Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl just in time for Christmas. NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Bb trickz and Anuel AA collaborate on the five additional songs. Advertisement

Y2K dropped in July, Billboard reported.

"It's definitely gonna be a drill album," she'd said of that project, earlier this year. "But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven't really been heard on much, so I'm excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs."

Ice Spice, 24, also recently landed on TikTok's list of Top U.S artists.

"Y2K DELUXE OUT TN," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a present emoji.