Music
Dec. 26, 2024 / 2:37 PM

Ice Spice releases deluxe version of 'Y2K'

By Jessica Inman
Ice Spice arrives for the BET Awards on June 30. She released a deluxe version of her "Y2K" album on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Ice Spice arrives for the BET Awards on June 30. She released a deluxe version of her "Y2K" album on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Ice Spice released the deluxe version of Y2K!: I'm Just a Girl just in time for Christmas.

NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Bb trickz and Anuel AA collaborate on the five additional songs.

Y2K dropped in July, Billboard reported.

"It's definitely gonna be a drill album," she'd said of that project, earlier this year. "But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven't really been heard on much, so I'm excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs."

Ice Spice, 24, also recently landed on TikTok's list of Top U.S artists.

"Y2K DELUXE OUT TN," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a present emoji.

