Dec. 26, 2024 / 11:14 AM

Beyonce, Mariah Carey perform at NFL Christmas Gameday

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé headlined the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show on Netflix, aka Beyoncé Bowl. Photo by Parkwood Entertainment/Netflix
1 of 3 | Beyoncé headlined the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show on Netflix, aka Beyoncé Bowl. Photo by Parkwood Entertainment/Netflix

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and other music artists took the stage Wednesday during NFL Christmas Gameday.

Carey opened the holiday football special by performing her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The unofficial "Queen of Christmas" originally released the song as the lead single from her 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas. The album also features "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)" and Carey's rendition of "Joy to the World."

Beyoncé later took the field at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, Texas, as the headlining halftime performer. The superstar was joined by Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, the Texans cheerleaders, and several rodeo stars.

The setlist for her 12-minute performance included excerpts from "16 Carriages," "Blackbiird," "Ameriican Requiem," "Ya Ya," "Spaghettii/Riiverdance," "Levii's Jeans," "Jolene" and "Texas Hold 'Em." The songs appear on Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé's performance will be released on Netflix as the standalone special Beyoncé Bowl. The special will premiere on the streaming service later this week, according to a press release.

Beyoncé previously performed at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013 and at Super Bowl XV in 2016.

Wednesday's NFL Christmas Gameday featured matchups between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Ravens and the Chiefs emerging victorious.

Beyoncé turns 43: 35 images of the superstar

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

