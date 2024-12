Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar's GNX, followed by Rose's Rosie at No. 3, Twice's Strategy: 14th Mini Album at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.