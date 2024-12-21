Advertisement
Dec. 21, 2024 / 3:41 PM

SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'

By Karen Butler
SZA has released the deluxe edition of her blockbuster album "SOS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
SZA has released the deluxe edition of her blockbuster album "SOS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA has released the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, SOS.

Subtitled Lana, the record dropped Friday.

"Lmao closed my eyes for two seconds for the first time in 36 hours and missed the damn drop ! SOS DELUXE ( Lana ) OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS !!" the recording artist wrote on X.

The album features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Yachty, Benny Blanco, Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, Rob Bisel and Carter Lang.

SZA and Lamar are scheduled to tour together in the new year.

SZA's career: hit songs, awards and red carpets

SZA performs during the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

